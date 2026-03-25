How China turned long-term planning into a seven-decade success story

People's Daily Online) 14:52, March 25, 2026

From the launch of China's first Five-Year Plan in 1953 to the 15th Five-Year Plan in 2026, more than seven decades of planning have underpinned China's remarkable achievements.

Why has China alone been able to see its long-term plans through and turn them into tangible results?

The answer, in part, lies in wisdom embedded in China's 5,000-year civilization: a well-defined plan is the foundation of great achievements. As the BBC observed, China was already planning green technologies, such as electric vehicles (EVs) and solar panels, at the turn of the century. As climate change gradually became important in Western politics, China had already mobilized an unprecedented amount of resources into its green industries, and today, the country is the world leader in renewables and EVs.

This capacity to turn blueprints into reality is rooted in the role of the centralized, unified leadership of the Communist Party of China Central Committee as a stabilizing force — one that holds firm against external turbulence and resists the temptation to reverse course at the first sign of short-term setbacks. While China is making five-year plans for the next generation, Americans are planning only for the next election, said Robert Engle, a Nobel laureate in economics from the U.S.

Consensus is another key feature of five-year plans. In drafting these plans, China solicits public input and integrates top-level design with grassroots experimentation. In implementation, the central government sets the direction, local governments break it down into concrete actions, and departments coordinate across the board, creating a unified national effort. Whole-process people's democracy, as China defines it, is democracy in its broadest, most genuine and most effective form, making plans more scientifically grounded and their execution more reliable.

China's five-year plans are formulated for the benefit of its people. These plans have ensured that China, once seen by the outside world as impoverished and underdeveloped, has become a driving force of global growth.

According to the outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026–2030) for national economic and social development, China aspires to increase its total research and development spending by an average of more than 7 percent annually, keep the surveyed urban unemployment rate below 5.5 percent, and raise average life expectancy to around 80. The country aims to pursue scientific and technological breakthroughs in AI, quantum science and the life sciences, while developing emerging industries such as embodied AI, next-generation batteries, brain-computer interfaces and aerospace. Behind these ambitious targets lies an equally firm commitment to improving people's livelihoods.

China has always remained open to the world. From the Hainan Free Trade Port and China-Europe Railway Express to the Belt and Road Initiative, China has consistently acted on the conviction that "China can only do well when the world is doing well. When China does well, the world will get even better."

The underlying logic behind China's 15 five-year plans has never changed: pressing forward with a long-term vision while working hand in hand with countries around the world in pursuit of the common good of humanity.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chaolan)