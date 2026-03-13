Commentary: China's adoption of green code paves way for sustainable future

Xinhua) 08:39, March 13, 2026

BEIJING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- In a world searching for a common language to address its climate crisis, China on Thursday spoke via the rigor of law.

With its top legislature adopting the Ecological and Environmental Code, China created a solid legal foundation for a sustainable future and set a pioneering precedent in environmental governance.

This historic legislation comes at a time when the country is advancing Chinese modernization on all fronts, with harmony between humanity and nature being a distinct feature.

While the concept of "lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets" has become the broad consensus of the Chinese society, the code is expected to provide firm legal assurance to implement this vision and advance ecological progress.

China has pledged to peak carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060. Yet challenges still loom large, with extreme weather volatility, mounting pressure from trade protection and supply chain disruptions all weighing on efforts to ensure both high-quality development and high-standard protection.

A refined integration of environmental laws and regulations, the new code is designed to advance carbon reduction, pollution control, green expansion and economic growth in a coordinated way, ensuring that development and conservation are no longer in competition, but in harmony.

Championing green transition, China has delivered measurable environmental improvements and proven economic viability. The country has recorded the world's fastest growth in forest resources, taken a global lead in renewable energy development, and achieved one of the fastest national reductions in energy intensity worldwide.

Carrying this momentum forward, China's government work report this year has incorporated carbon reduction as a macroeconomic target. An outline of the country's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030), also approved on Thursday, pledged efforts to advance low-carbon transformation in areas such as transportation, construction and energy consumption.

At its heart, this milestone legislation is deeply rooted in China's people-centered development philosophy. It guarantees access to clean air, uncontaminated soil and safe water for its 1.4 billion people -- a primary development dividend that directly bolsters their sense of gain and happiness.

The implications of the new code, however, extend far beyond China's borders. By laying down forward-looking provisions for climate action and international cooperation, this legislation signals China's commitment to shaping a fair and cooperative global climate governance framework and contributing Chinese solutions to the global climate challenge.

From a broader perspective, the code speaks to a challenge confronting all of humanity: How to strike a balance between environmental protection and development? There are no easy answers. But, thoughtful legislation, systematically built and earnestly implemented, is where meaningful action takes root and sustainable development gains ground.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)