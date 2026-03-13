Commentary: China's 15th Five-Year Plan a global invitation to shared prosperity

Xinhua) 08:11, March 13, 2026

The closing meeting of the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 12, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- With the adoption of China's new development blueprint for the next five years, the world is seeing far more than a national development roadmap -- it is embracing inclusive growth, technological advancement and win-win cooperation that transcend borders.

The global community is grappling with growing division and conflicts -- from rising protectionism and a widening wealth gap to disrupted supply chains and mounting strains on multilateralism.

To avoid beggar-thy-neighbor practices, the international community must prioritize enhanced cohesion, foster a spirit of openness, and cultivate a long-term vision.

China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) reinforces a message that the country is a stable anchor for the world economy and a reliable partner in addressing common challenges. The modernization drive of a country with 1.4 billion people brings certainty and positive momentum to a turbulent world, providing an alternative path in exploring a new form of modernization.

The 15th Five-Year Plan period is critical to basically achieving socialist modernization by 2035. Its focus on high-quality development prioritizes innovation, sustainability, and making domestic demand a more prominent economic driver, which will translate into tangible opportunities across key sectors for investors and businesses worldwide.

Technological self-reliance and strength, a core pillar of the plan, are not about isolation. China's massive investments in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, smart economy, and advanced manufacturing will create new demand for international talent, technology, and partnerships.

Multinational corporations, research institutions, and startups worldwide stand to benefit from expanded access to China's innovation ecosystem -- through joint R&D projects or participation in emerging industrial clusters.

Sustainability, another cornerstone of the plan, aligns China's development with the global fight against climate change and the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The plan reinforces China's commitment to achieving peak carbon emissions and carbon neutrality, with ambitious targets for renewable energy deployment, the development of a circular economy, and investments in green infrastructure. This creates substantial market opportunities for green technology cooperation, spanning European renewable energy firms to African clean energy partners. China is not advancing its green transition in seclusion; rather, it acts as a catalyst for global green initiatives.

By turning its vast population into a primary engine of domestic demand, China is building a more resilient domestic market that is less vulnerable to the whims of global trade cycles and foreign tariffs.

In 2025, final consumption expenditure contributed 52 percent of China's economic growth, up by five percentage points from a year earlier. Its ongoing transition to a consumption-driven economy means fresh opportunities for foreign goods, services and investments.

Contrary to the narrative of decoupling promoted by some, China is doubling down on connecting its market with the world as enormous opportunities lie in the plan's emphasis on high-standard opening up.

The plan pledges to further liberalize trade and investment, upgrade pilot free trade zones, and optimize the business environment for foreign investors, including stronger intellectual property rights protection and fairer competition policies. This means greater access to China's super-large consumer market, where demand for high-quality goods and services is on the rise.

The plan reaffirms China's commitment to inclusive global development through initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative to boost connectivity, green development, and people-to-people exchanges.

In addition, the adoption of the law on national development planning, which sets the rules for formulating and implementing the country's five-year plans, marks a pivotal step in institutionalizing long-term economic governance. The legislation delivers greater policy transparency and predictability for foreign investors, which reinforces China's appeal as a stable, high-potential destination for global capital.

The 15th Five-Year Plan is a testament to China's conviction that unity, strength and resolve will prevail. Global prosperity is by no means a zero-sum game. China's development is closely intertwined with the development of other countries.

The world needs neither new divisions nor confrontations; it requires vision, cooperation, and action. China's new Five-Year Plan extends an invitation to those willing to collaborate for a safer, cleaner, and brighter future. It embodies a promise of stability and partnership, offering a gift to a world that is desperately seeking direction and hope.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)