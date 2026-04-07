From the 1st Five-Year Plan to the 15th: A then-and-now look at China's 'first factories'

(People's Daily App) 16:08, April 07, 2026

China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) proposes optimizing and upgrading traditional industries. Watch this then and now video to see what changes China's "first factories" from the first Five-Year Plan (1953-1957) have undergone over the past decades, and how they are fostering new momentum today.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)