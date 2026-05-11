People across China mark Mother's Day in diverse ways

Xinhua) 08:18, May 11, 2026

A staff member serves cakes to senior women at an elderly care service center in Tancheng County of Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province, May 10, 2026. People across the country are sending their blessings in diverse ways to their mothers to mark the Mother's Day, which falls on Sunday. (Photo by Zhang Chunlei/Xinhua)

A girl hugs her mother in Eryuan County of Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 10, 2026. People across the country are sending their blessings in diverse ways to their mothers to mark the Mother's Day, which falls on Sunday. (Photo by Luo Xincai/Xinhua)

Children hug their mothers dressed up as "mothers from thirty years later" during a Mother's Day themed event at a kindergarten in Boxing County of Binzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, May 10, 2026. People across the country are sending their blessings in diverse ways to their mothers to mark the Mother's Day, which falls on Sunday. (Photo by Chen Bin/Xinhua)

A staff member serves a cake to a senior woman at an elderly care service center in Tancheng County of Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province, May 10, 2026. People across the country are sending their blessings in diverse ways to their mothers to mark the Mother's Day, which falls on Sunday. (Photo by Zhang Chunlei/Xinhua)

A girl drops a postcard to her mother into a mailbox at a parent-child amusement park in Xiangyang City, central China's Hubei Province, May 10, 2026. People across the country are sending their blessings in diverse ways to their mothers to mark the Mother's Day, which falls on Sunday. (Photo by Yang Dong/Xinhua)

Volunteers arrange flowers with mothers at a community center for reading in Wuchang District of Wuhan City, central China's Hubei Province, May 10, 2026. People across the country are sending their blessings in diverse ways to their mothers to mark the Mother's Day, which falls on Sunday. (Photo by Zhao Jun/Xinhua)

A mother and her daughter hug at an elderly care service center in Chengyang District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, May 10, 2026. People across the country are sending their blessings in diverse ways to their mothers to mark the Mother's Day, which falls on Sunday. (Photo by Wang Haibin/Xinhua)

Mothers and their children play interactive games during a Mother's Day themed event in Yi'nan County of Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province, May 10, 2026. People across the country are sending their blessings in diverse ways to their mothers to mark the Mother's Day, which falls on Sunday. (Photo by Wang Yanbing/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)