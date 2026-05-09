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China's foreign trade expands 14.2 pct in April
(Xinhua) 13:20, May 09, 2026
BEIJING, May 9 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign trade in yuan-denominated terms grew 14.2 percent year on year in April, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Saturday.
The total value of goods imports and exports reached 4.38 trillion yuan (about 639.4 billion U.S. dollars) last month, the data showed.
Exports rose 9.8 percent from the same period last year to 2.48 trillion yuan, while imports went up 20.6 percent to 1.9 trillion yuan, according to the data.
In the first four months, total foreign trade reached 16.23 trillion yuan, up 14.9 percent year on year.
(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)
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