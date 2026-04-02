China's commerce ministry comments on Meta's acquisition of Manus

Xinhua) 16:36, April 02, 2026

BEIJING, April 2 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese government supports enterprises in carrying out cross-border operations and technological cooperation based on their needs, provided that such activities comply with Chinese laws and regulations and follow due procedures, the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

The remarks were made by ministry spokesperson He Yadong at a press briefing in response to a media inquiry regarding Meta's acquisition of artificial intelligence platform Manus as well as enterprises' cross-border operations.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)