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China's foreign trade up 15 pct in Q1
(Xinhua) 11:05, April 14, 2026
BEIJING, April 14 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign trade grew 15 percent year on year in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Tuesday.
The total value of goods imports and exports reached 11.84 trillion yuan (about 1.73 trillion U.S. dollars) during the period, the data showed.
Exports rose 11.9 percent from the same period last year to 6.85 trillion yuan, while imports went up 19.6 percent to 4.99 trillion yuan, according to the data.
(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)
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