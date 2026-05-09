Concert held in New Zealand to mark Beijing-Wellington 20-year sister city ties

Xinhua) 09:23, May 09, 2026

Artists from China Conservatory of Music perform at a concert marking the 20th anniversary of sister city relations between Wellington and Beijing, the capital cities of New Zealand and China, in Wellington, New Zealand, on May 8, 2026. (Photo by Meng Tao/Xinhua)

WELLINGTON, May 8 (Xinhua) -- A concert by New Zealand and Chinese artists was held here on Friday to mark the 20th anniversary of sister city relations between Wellington and Beijing, the capital cities of New Zealand and China.

The concert started with the playing of a traditional instrument and kapa haka performances by Maori performers, while artists from the China Conservatory of Music presented traditional Chinese classics.

Beyond culture and education, the Wellington-Beijing partnership supports trade, innovation, tourism and business relationships between the two cities, Deputy Mayor of Wellington Ben McNulty noted at the concert. He stressed that it is so important in the sister city relationship to "bring us together and to realize the value of multiculturalism" at a time when there is much noise and tension.

The two cities have enjoyed frequent, high-level exchanges and carried out extensive and fruitful cooperation in economy, trade, culture, tourism, education, sports and other fields in the past 20 years, said Zeng Jin, secretary general of the People's Government of Beijing Municipality, adding that Beijing welcomes people from all walks of life in Wellington to share its development opportunities, deepen people-to-people and cultural exchanges and strengthen economic and trade cooperation.

Highlighting the concert as a conversation between hearts for deeper and longer connections, Chinese Ambassador to New Zealand Wang Xiaolong said China looks forward to working with New Zealand to deepen mutual understanding and friendship.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)