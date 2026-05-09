Power of culture vital for driving China's high-quality development: Xinhua think tank report
BEIJING, May 8 (Xinhua) -- The power of culture is being comprehensively integrated into every field and phase of economic and social life, serving as a vital fulcrum for driving high-quality development, said a Xinhua think tank report released on Thursday.
"Culture is deeply integrated into every link and field of economic and social development, creating economic highlights, unleashing consumption vitality, nourishing good social governance, and mobilizing the driving forces of development," said the report titled "The Theory of Cultural Empowerment: China's Cultural Consciousness in Marching Toward High-Quality Development," released by Xinhua Institute, a think tank affiliated with Xinhua News Agency.
Culture is "the 'wing' of China's scientific and technological innovation, continuously expanding the boundaries of innovation and guiding the emergence of new quality productive forces," and "serves as the 'flexible engine' of community-level governance," it said.
Full text: The Theory of Cultural Empowerment: China's Cultural Consciousness in Marching Toward High-Quality Development
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