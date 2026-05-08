Bear attacks cause injuries, suspected deaths in multiple Japanese prefectures

Xinhua) 16:33, May 08, 2026

TOKYO, May 8 (Xinhua) -- A series of bear attacks, causing injuries and suspected fatalities, has been reported in multiple prefectures across Japan.

On Thursday, a woman died after she was found lying on the ground in a forest in Hachimantai City, Iwate Prefecture. There were apparent claw marks on her face and head, which police suspect were inflicted by a bear.

On the same day, a man suffered facial fractures after being attacked by a bear while picking edible wild plants in the mountains of Asahi Town, Yamagata Prefecture, local media reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, the body of a man was discovered in a forested area in Sakata City, Yamagata Prefecture. During a police search operation, a black bear emerged from nearby bushes and was shot dead by a local hunter accompanying the search team. Police suspect the man may have been attacked by the bear and are continuing their investigation.

According to public broadcaster NHK, at least eight people nationwide have been attacked by bears between April 1 and May 7.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)