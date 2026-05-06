Choosing the future: reflecting on the Tokyo Trials to safeguard peace

(People's Daily App) 16:47, May 06, 2026

The Tokyo Trials, which commenced on May 3, 1946, held Japanese militarists accountable and established a clear legal framework for the post-WWII international order, serving as a lasting deterrent against the resurgence of aggression. While the historical record confirms past acts of aggression, the persistent threat of historical revisionism highlights the urgent need for global vigilance. The future is a deliberate choice, and only by honoring the truth can we choose the path toward lasting peace and international cooperation.

(Video source: China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)