Japan reports 4th swine fever outbreak this year

Xinhua) 14:01, May 06, 2026

TOKYO, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Japan's agriculture ministry said Tuesday that a new outbreak of swine fever has been confirmed at a farm in the central prefecture of Shizuoka, marking the fourth such case reported in the country this year.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, nearly 3,000 pigs at the farm in the city of Fujinomiya will be culled.

Local authorities received a report of piglet deaths from the farm on Monday and conducted an on-site inspection. Test results confirmed that the pigs had been infected with classical swine fever.

The ministry said that all pigs at the affected farm will be culled, incinerated and buried. An epidemiological investigation team will also be dispatched to trace the source of the infection, while measures such as disinfection and preventing wild animals from entering the farm will be strengthened.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)