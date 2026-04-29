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Japan is instigating bloc confrontation under guise of "freedom and openness": spokesperson
(Xinhua) 16:31, April 29, 2026
BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- Under the guise of "freedom and openness," Japan is actually stirring up bloc confrontation and forming exclusive "small circles," a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a regular news briefing when responding to a query about Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's announcement of a new version of the "Free and Open Indo-Pacific."
Relations between countries should not be directed against or harm the interests of a third party, Lin said, adding that Japan's actions run counter to the shared aspiration of regional countries and the international community for peace, development and cooperation.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
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