Japan is instigating bloc confrontation under guise of "freedom and openness": spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:31, April 29, 2026

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- Under the guise of "freedom and openness," Japan is actually stirring up bloc confrontation and forming exclusive "small circles," a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks at a regular news briefing when responding to a query about Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's announcement of a new version of the "Free and Open Indo-Pacific."

Relations between countries should not be directed against or harm the interests of a third party, Lin said, adding that Japan's actions run counter to the shared aspiration of regional countries and the international community for peace, development and cooperation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)