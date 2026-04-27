Japanese government's push to revise Self-Defense Forces rank titles sparks doubts

Xinhua) 11:12, April 27, 2026

TOKYO, April 26 (Xinhua) -- The Japanese government has decided on a plan to revise the rank titles of the Self-Defense Forces (SDF) and intends to submit a draft bill to the Diet (parliament) within this year, local media reported Saturday.

As some of the revised rank titles -- for instance, changing "issa," literally meaning "first field officer," to "taisa" -- revive terminology used by the former Imperial Japanese Army before and during World War II, the move has sparked widespread concern and skepticism in Japan.

Since its establishment in 1954, the SDF has adopted rank titles distinct from those of other countries, reflecting the constitutional constraints under which the SDF has been positioned as something other than a conventional military. The move would mark the first revision of SDF rank titles and a major shift in the longstanding policy, the Yomiuri Shimbun reported

Comments expressing concern and skepticism over the move have spread on social media. One netizen wrote, "Titles like 'taisa' were used by the former Imperial Japanese Army. Why adopt them now?" Another said, "The government says the changes are meant to create a work environment with a sense of honor and pride, and align with international standards, but can't the current titles bring a sense of honor and pride? In essence, this reflects the right-leaning stance of the Takaichi administration."

Kazutaka Kimura, a veteran Japanese military writer, bluntly called the renaming plan a "stupid policy."

Ryo Tsunoda, a senior researcher at Japan's Ritsumeikan University, pointed out that the Ground Self-Defense Force has long deliberately distanced itself from the former Imperial Japanese Army out of reflection on Japan's war responsibilities. He added that it remains open to doubt whether Japanese society will, as the government claims, view the renaming simply as a means of evoking respect for the SDF.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)