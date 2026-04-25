China says Japanese neo-militarism already reality, imposes real threats

Xinhua) 09:24, April 25, 2026

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- Japanese neo-militarism spreads rapidly and dangerously, which is already a reality and imposes real threats to the world, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a daily press briefing when asked to make comments on Japan's recent dangerous moves in the military and security fields.

Guo said that historically, Japanese militarism committed horrendous crimes by creating so-called external threats, inciting nationalism, manipulating state power, launching aggressive wars against foreign countries, and bringing catastrophe to the people of various countries in the Asia-Pacific region. Today, instead of deeply reflecting on its history of aggression, Japan's right-wing forces are constantly pushing the security policy toward a more offensive and expansionist direction, attempting to accelerate Japan's remilitarization by reorganizing the military-industrial complex, Guo added.

The spokesperson noted that Japan is still lobbying and attempting to confuse right and wrong.

Guo said that Japan's moves, including proposing revisions to its pacifist constitution, relaxing restrictions on weapons exports, deploying offensive missiles, and massively increasing its military budget, fully expose its true intention to pave the way for military expansion.

The Japanese side has also frequently interacted with NATO, attempting to bring military organizations outside the region, which exposes its intention to incite confrontation, Guo added.

The lessons of Japanese history of militarist aggression are not far away, Guo said, adding countries in the region including China must not allow Japanese militarism to be revived, not allow the tragedies of history to be repeated and not allow anyone or any force to undermine peace in the region.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Zhong Wenxing)