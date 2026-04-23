Northeast Japan wildfire expands, burns over 200 hectares

Xinhua) 16:51, April 23, 2026

TOKYO, April 23 (Xinhua) -- A wildfire in Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan, continued to spread Thursday, with the burned area expanding to over 200 hectares, local media reported.

Since breaking out on Wednesday in a mountainous area of Otsuchi Town, the fire has destroyed seven buildings. In some areas, the flames have come within roughly 100 meters of residential houses, according to Kyodo News and public broadcaster NHK.

Helicopters from the Iwate prefectural government and the Self-Defense Forces were mobilized for water-dropping operations, and personnel from fire departments across the prefecture were brought in.

Neighboring Miyagi Prefecture was also urged to dispatch its emergency fire response team to join the fight against the blaze, which is raging at multiple locations.

As of Thursday afternoon, Otsuchi had issued evacuation orders to 2,588 people from 1,229 households. All elementary, junior high, and high schools in the town were closed on Thursday, the reports said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)