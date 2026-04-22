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126 Japanese lawmakers visits notorious war-linked Yasukuni Shrine
(Xinhua) 15:46, April 22, 2026
TOKYO, April 22 (Xinhua) -- A cross-party group of 126 Japanese lawmakers on Wednesday visited the notorious Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, a symbol of Japanese militarism and wartime aggression, on the occasion of its spring festival, local media reported.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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