126 Japanese lawmakers visits notorious war-linked Yasukuni Shrine

Xinhua) 15:46, April 22, 2026

TOKYO, April 22 (Xinhua) -- A cross-party group of 126 Japanese lawmakers on Wednesday visited the notorious Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, a symbol of Japanese militarism and wartime aggression, on the occasion of its spring festival, local media reported.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)