Haunted by the past: Japanese PM sends ritual offering to notorious Yasukuni Shrine

Cartoon by Tan Xiguang

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi sent a ritual "masakaki" tree offering to the notorious Yasukuni Shrine, where World War II Class-A war criminals are honored, in her capacity as prime minister on April 21, according to Japanese media reports.

The Yasukuni Shrine is a spiritual tool and symbol of the wars of aggression waged by Japanese militarists. The conduct of some Japanese political figures on the issue of the Yasukuni Shrine once again reflects Japan's erroneous attitude toward historical issues.

Facing up to and deeply reflecting on the history of aggression is an essential prerequisite for Japan to establish and develop friendship and cooperation with its Asian neighbors after World War II. The Japanese side should face squarely and deeply reflect on Japan's history of aggression, take concrete actions to show remorse for the crimes committed by Japanese militarists and respect to the victims, and not compound one wrong with another.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)