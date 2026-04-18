China urges Japan to break with militarism

Xinhua) 11:21, April 18, 2026

BEIJING, April 17 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson on Friday urged the Japanese side to stop its retrogressive moves and make a clean break with militarism.

Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to a media query regarding the record-high defense expenditure in Japan's fiscal budget for 2026 and its plan to allow the export of lethal weapons in principle.

"Various signs have shown that the Japanese right-wing forces are pushing for a more offensive and expansionist defense policy," Zhang said, adding that their acts gravely violate instruments with legal effect under international law, go against Japan's own Constitution and norms, and pose a serious threat to the post-war international order and regional peace and stability.

Japanese militarism once inflicted untold suffering on the region and beyond, yet there has never been a proper reckoning with it after the World War II, Zhang said.

Now, the Japanese side has accelerated its pace of re-militarization, sparking deep concern and condemnation around the world, the spokesperson added.

"We urge the Japanese side to stop its retrogressive moves and make a clean break with militarism. Otherwise, it will lose the trust of its Asian neighbors and the international community," Zhang said.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Wu Chaolan)