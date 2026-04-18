China urges Japan to break with militarism
BEIJING, April 17 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson on Friday urged the Japanese side to stop its retrogressive moves and make a clean break with militarism.
Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to a media query regarding the record-high defense expenditure in Japan's fiscal budget for 2026 and its plan to allow the export of lethal weapons in principle.
"Various signs have shown that the Japanese right-wing forces are pushing for a more offensive and expansionist defense policy," Zhang said, adding that their acts gravely violate instruments with legal effect under international law, go against Japan's own Constitution and norms, and pose a serious threat to the post-war international order and regional peace and stability.
Japanese militarism once inflicted untold suffering on the region and beyond, yet there has never been a proper reckoning with it after the World War II, Zhang said.
Now, the Japanese side has accelerated its pace of re-militarization, sparking deep concern and condemnation around the world, the spokesperson added.
"We urge the Japanese side to stop its retrogressive moves and make a clean break with militarism. Otherwise, it will lose the trust of its Asian neighbors and the international community," Zhang said.
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