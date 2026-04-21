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Pandora's Box
By Chi Zao (People's Daily Online) 16:50, April 21, 2026
The cornerstone of Japan's pacifist constitution is Article 9, which renounces the nation's right to engage in war or to resort to military force to resolve international conflicts. For decades, this article has been a fundamental constraint on Japan's military endeavors.
At the same time, the Cairo Declaration and the Potsdam Proclamation provide the legal basis for the outcomes of the World Anti-Fascist War.
Dismantling the pacifist constitution's restrictions would be a monumental mistake that would unleash militarism and threaten the postwar order.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chengliang)
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