Brunei's crown prince to visit China

Xinhua) 16:21, May 08, 2026

BEIJING, May 8 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister's Office of Brunei Darussalam, will pay an official visit to China from May 11 to 15, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Friday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)