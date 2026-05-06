China's May Day box office edges up as "Vanishing Point" tops holiday charts

Xinhua) 08:43, May 06, 2026

BEIJING, May 5 (Xinhua) -- China's box office for the five-day May Day holiday, a key moviegoing period, reached 755 million yuan (about 110 million U.S. dollars) as of 9 p.m. Tuesday Beijing Time, slightly surpassing the total for the same period last year, data from ticketing platform Maoyan showed.

The figure compares with 747 million yuan in 2025, which marked a sharp decline from 1.5 billion yuan in 2024.

Crime thriller "Vanishing Point" led the holiday box office, accounting for over one-third of total revenue. It was followed by Hong Kong-set action film "Cold War 1994," 20th Century Studios' "The Devil Wears Prada 2," Chen Sicheng-directed comedy "Being Towards Death," and tear-jerker family drama "Dear You."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)