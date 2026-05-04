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Uzbek PM to visit China, co-chair 8th session of China-Uzbekistan Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee
(Xinhua) 15:00, May 04, 2026
BEIJING, May 3 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of the Chinese government, Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov will visit China from May 6 to 7, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced here on Sunday.
Aripov will also co-chair the eighth session of the China-Uzbekistan Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee with Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Vice Premier of the State Council Liu Guozhong, according to the spokesperson.
(Web editor: Chang Sha, Kou Jie)
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