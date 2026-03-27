Senior CPC official meets Uzbek presidential advisor

Xinhua) 13:03, March 27, 2026

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, meets with Sardor Umurzakov, advisor to the president of Uzbekistan on strategic development, in Beijing, capital of China, March 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) -- Liu Haixing, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, met with Sardor Umurzakov, advisor to the president of Uzbekistan on strategic development, in Beijing on Thursday.

The two sides exchanged views on jointly implementing the important consensus reached by the heads of state of the two countries, strengthening inter-party exchanges, and promoting the building of a China-Uzbekistan community with a shared future.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)