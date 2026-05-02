China launches campaign to rectify improper AI content production

Xinhua) 14:20, May 02, 2026

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- China's cyberspace regulator has launched a four-month campaign against disinformation and malicious content generated by AI.

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said on Thursday that the campaign will curb the misuse of AI to create and spread disinformation, violate minors' rights, and distort or misrepresent traditional fine cultural works and classic literary texts, among other offenses.

Also targeted is AI-produced low-grade content dubbed "digital swill," referring to materials with muddled logic, harmful values, and distorted cultural narratives.

The campaign will also examine large AI models on registration compliance, safety review mechanisms, and the security of model training datasets.

A CAC official stressed the campaign is vital to fostering the orderly development of AI services and protecting internet users' legitimate rights and interests.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Sheng Chuyi)