Report shows China leads in AI patents, digital economy booms

Xinhua) 08:07, April 30, 2026

People visit an artificial intelligence (AI) market in Fuzhou Strait International Conference &Exhibition Center, Fuzhou, east China's Fujian Province, April 28, 2026. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

FUZHOU, April 29 (Xinhua) -- China has become the world's largest holder of artificial intelligence (AI) patents, accounting for 60 percent of the global total, according to the Digital China Development Report (2025) released by the National Data Administration.

Published on Wednesday at the main forum of the 9th Digital China Summit in east China's Fujian Province, the report shows that the added value of core digital economy industries now accounts for more than 10.5 percent of China's GDP. The core AI industry has exceeded 1.2 trillion yuan (about 174.9 billion U.S. dollars) in scale.

The report also notes that the Digital China development index reached 170.1 in 2025, up 12.99 percent year on year.

Notable progress has been made with the faster rollout of digital regulations and technologies, new application scenarios for datasets, the expansion of AI infrastructure and a growing pool of digital talent. Digital technologies are increasingly integrated with the economy, governance, culture, society and environment.

The report shows that China has built more than 110,000 high-quality datasets covering healthcare, industry and education. It has also established 306 national green computing facilities.

"The digital engine will play an even greater role in driving industrial upgrades," said Yu Ying, deputy director of the National Data Administration. "The National Development and Reform Commission and the National Data Administration will continue working with all parties to advance Digital China development and build new engines for high-quality development."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)