Britain's trade with U.S. strongly affected by tariffs

Xinhua) 12:47, May 02, 2026

LONDON, May 2 (Xinhua) -- Britain's trade with the United States has been notably affected by tariffs levied by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed Friday.

Britain's goods exports to the United States, excluding precious metals, fell by 1.5 billion pounds (2.03 billion U.S. dollars) or 24.7 percent in April 2025 following the introduction of the tariffs and have remained relatively low since, the ONS said.

Specifically, its exports of cars to the United States have fallen since the introduction of tariffs and have remained below pre-tariff levels since April 2025.

Meanwhile, Britain's goods imports from the United States, excluding precious metals, have exceeded its goods exports to the United States for three consecutive months since December 2025.

The United States remains Britain's largest goods export partner and third-largest goods import partner, the ONS said.

Since taking office in January 2025, Trump has introduced a range of tariffs on imported goods, including a blanket 10 percent tariff on most imports from Britain, announced in April 2025, according to the ONS.

In May 2025, the two countries reached a deal that included reducing the tariff on a certain number of British car exports to the United States and removing tariffs on steel and aluminium exports, provided they meet supply chain security requirements, it added.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Sheng Chuyi)