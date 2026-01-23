Home>>
Britain won't sign Trump's "Board of Peace" treaty at signing ceremony: foreign secretary
(Xinhua) 10:16, January 23, 2026
LONDON, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- Britain will not sign U.S. President Donald Trump's so-called "Board of Peace" treaty on Thursday, said British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper.
"There's a huge amount of work to do, we won't be one of the signatories today," she told British media.
Trump will launch his "Board of Peace" on Thursday in what has been billed as a signing ceremony in Davos, Switzerland.
This is about a legal treaty that "raises much broader issues," Cooper stressed.
