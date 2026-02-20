King Charles learns Andrew's arrest with "deepest concern": statement

Xinhua) 09:52, February 20, 2026

Britain's King Charles III attends the opening show of London Fashion Week 2026, in London, Britain, on Feb. 19, 2026. Britain's King Charles III issued a public statement on Thursday after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the king's younger brother and former British prince, was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, saying he received the news with "the deepest concern." (Xinhua)

LONDON, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- Britain's King Charles III issued a public statement on Thursday after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the king's younger brother and former British prince, was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office, saying he received the news with "the deepest concern."

In the statement, the king said the matter "is being investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities," adding that "they have our full and wholehearted support and cooperation." He also stressed that "the law must take its course."

Thames Valley Police said on Thursday that a man in his sixties from Norfolk had been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Multiple media outlets have identified the suspect as Mountbatten-Windsor.

Mountbatten-Windsor was stripped of his royal and military titles last October and moved out of Royal Lodge. He has since been referred to as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and relocated to alternative private accommodation.

The latest development comes amid renewed scrutiny over his past association with the late American financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

