Britain marks 80th VJ Day with commemorations across country

LONDON, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- At midday Friday, at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, a ceremonial county of England some 200 km from London, King Charles III, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and ranks of British soldiers stood in a two-minute silence, honoring the history and sacrifices made in the Far East during World War II (WWII), as the British Royal Air Force's Red Arrows flew over the memorial site.

As the day marked the 80th anniversary of Britain's Victory over Japan (VJ) Day, the kingdom commemorated the occasion with a series of events, including the national ceremony attended by the king and other gatherings across the country.

"We recall, too, the prisoners of war who endured years of brutal captivity: the starvation, disease and cruelty that tested the very limits of human endurance. Innocent civilian populations of occupied territories faced grievous hardships, too," the king said in a recorded audio message released Friday morning.

At the Cenotaph on Whitehall in central London, dozens had already gathered in the early morning. Among them was 83-year-old Peter Torre, wearing a badge reading "Very Grateful War Baby." Near noon, Torre called on the people present to stand in formation. Taking his place at the front, he lifted his hand in salute as a deep silence settled over the crowd.

"I was born during WWII," Torre told Xinhua before the ceremony. "I was too young to remember it, but I came to the Cenotaph today to remember those who gave their today for our tomorrow."

Also present was Adrian Curtin, whose father, Augustine Peter Curtin, served as a medical officer aboard a troop ship captured by the Germans and subsequently handed over to the Japanese.

Curtin recalled that his father repeatedly intervened on behalf of fellow prisoners who were too unfit for forced labor during his captivity in Japan. "He endured severe beatings for doing so but never gave up," said Curtin, adding that his father never spoke to his children about the war, and they learned bits of what happened only from their mother.

"VJ Day is a bit forgotten, isn't it?" Curtin said. "We couldn't have won the war without them. That's why I came here today."

Sky News reported Friday that, compared with Victory in Europe Day, many people believe Victory over Japan Day has long been overlooked, underestimating the sacrifices of soldiers who continued fighting for three more months.

This year also marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. On the main Eastern battlefield, China's resistance effort was decisive in defeating Japanese fascism and in supporting other fronts in Europe and Asia.

On Friday afternoon, cinema-goers gathered at London's Leicester Square, awaiting the cast of the film Dongji Rescue for its European premiere in the evening. The WWII film tells the story of how Chinese fishermen risked their lives to rescue more than 300 British prisoners of war from the Japanese ship Lisbon Maru in 1942.

"The fact that the premiere falls on VJ Day is deeply meaningful," said David Marshall, a London audience member. "It's a moment to cherish peace and to remember, and not forget, the help the Chinese people gave during wartime."

From 9 p.m. on Friday evening, hundreds of buildings and sites will be illuminated to mark the day, including Buckingham Palace, 10 Downing Street, the Houses of Parliament, the Tower of London, and the White Cliffs of Dover.

