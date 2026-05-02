Chinese vice premier meets Belgium's deputy PM on deepening cooperation

Xinhua) 11:06, May 02, 2026

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Belgium's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxime Prevot at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 30, 2026. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, May 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng has called on China and Belgium to continue the tradition of mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation, and to promote the sound development of China-Belgium and China-EU relations.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during his meeting with Belgium's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxime Prevot at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday.

China and Belgium have established a close cooperative relationship featuring mutual benefits and win-win results since the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations 55 years ago, He said. He stressed that both sides have carried out fruitful and practical cooperation in the fields of medicine, the chemical industry, finance and logistics, which has helped the bilateral relations to move forward.

As both defenders of multilateralism and supporters of an open world economy, China and Belgium should continue the tradition of mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation to promote the sound development of China-Belgium and China-EU relations, he added.

Belgium and China are friendly cooperative partners on all fronts, Prevot said, stressing that Belgium is willing to take the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries as an opportunity to promote the development of bilateral relations, strengthen cooperation in various fields such as economy and trade, and jointly uphold multilateralism and free trade.

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Belgium's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxime Prevot at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, April 30, 2026. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Sheng Chuyi)