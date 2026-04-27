Belgian FM to visit China

Xinhua) 16:24, April 27, 2026

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Belgium's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxime Prevot will visit China from April 27 to May 1, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Monday.

Prevot will make the trip at the invitation of Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese Foreign Minister, the spokesperson said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)