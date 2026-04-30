Farmers busy with spring agricultural production in China's Heilongjiang

Xinhua) 09:14, April 30, 2026

An aerial drone photo taken on April 29, 2026 shows agricultural machines fertilizing a field at a farming company under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Farmers across Heilongjiang Province have been busy with spring agricultural production recently. (Photo by Qian Boyu/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on April 29, 2026 shows a farmer adjusting an agricultural machine at a farming company under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Farmers across Heilongjiang Province have been busy with spring agricultural production recently. (Photo by Lu Wenxiang/Xinhua)

An agricultural machine sows crop seeds in a field at a farming company under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 29, 2026. Farmers across Heilongjiang Province have been busy with spring agricultural production recently. (Photo by Lin Jinchun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 27, 2026 shows a farmer driving an agricultural machine to prepare the field for sowing in Jinshan Town, Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Farmers across Heilongjiang Province have been busy with spring agricultural production recently. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

Farmers drive agricultural machines to sow crop seeds at a field in Qinghe Town, Tongjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 29, 2026. Farmers across Heilongjiang Province have been busy with spring agricultural production recently. (Photo by Liu Wanping/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on April 29, 2026 shows agricultural machines fertilizing a field at a farming company under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Farmers across Heilongjiang Province have been busy with spring agricultural production recently. (Photo by Qian Boyu/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 27, 2026 shows an agricultural machine sowing crop seeds at a field in Jinshan Town, Fujin City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Farmers across Heilongjiang Province have been busy with spring agricultural production recently. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)

A farmer manages rice seedlings at a rice seedling breeding base under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 28, 2026. Farmers across Heilongjiang Province have been busy with spring agricultural production recently. (Photo by Li Xing/Xinhua)

An agricultural machine fertilizes a field at a farming company under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 28, 2026. Farmers across Heilongjiang Province have been busy with spring agricultural production recently. (Photo by Lu Wenxiang/Xinhua)

A farmer drives an agricultural machine to prepare the field for sowing at a farming company under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 29, 2026. Farmers across Heilongjiang Province have been busy with spring agricultural production recently. (Photo by Xu Yingxian/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on April 28, 2026 shows an agricultural machine sowing crop seeds in a field at a farming company under Beidahuang Group in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Farmers across Heilongjiang Province have been busy with spring agricultural production recently. (Photo by Xu Hongyu/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)