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Int'l vegetable science and technology Expo opens in Shouguang, China's Shandong

Xinhua) 09:45, April 21, 2026

Vegetables are pictured at the 27th China (Shouguang) International Vegetable Science and Technology Expo in Shouguang, east China's Shandong Province, April 20, 2026.

The expo kicked off here on Monday, and will last till May 30. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

People visit the 27th China (Shouguang) International Vegetable Science and Technology Expo in Shouguang, east China's Shandong Province, April 20, 2026.

The expo kicked off here on Monday, and will last till May 30. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

Planting systems are pictured at the 27th China (Shouguang) International Vegetable Science and Technology Expo in Shouguang, east China's Shandong Province, April 20, 2026.

The expo kicked off here on Monday, and will last till May 30. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

A visitor learns about agricultural robots at the 27th China (Shouguang) International Vegetable Science and Technology Expo in Shouguang, east China's Shandong Province, April 20, 2026.

The expo kicked off here on Monday, and will last till May 30. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

People visit the 27th China (Shouguang) International Vegetable Science and Technology Expo in Shouguang, east China's Shandong Province, April 20, 2026.

The expo kicked off here on Monday, and will last till May 30. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

People visit the 27th China (Shouguang) International Vegetable Science and Technology Expo in Shouguang, east China's Shandong Province, April 20, 2026.

The expo kicked off here on Monday, and will last till May 30. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)