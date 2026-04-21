Report projects stronger grain, major farm produce supply in China in 2026

Xinhua) 08:43, April 21, 2026

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- China's grain production is expected to maintain steady growth in 2026, with the country's capacity to ensure stable production and supply of grain and other important agricultural products set to further strengthen, according to a report released by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs on Monday.

The report on China's agricultural outlook from 2026 to 2035 said stronger enthusiasm among farmers and local governments for grain production, along with the wider adoption of better farmland, seeds, machinery and farming methods, will support the trend.

Grain yield is expected to rise to 400 kilograms per mu (about 0.067 hectares) in 2026, lifting total grain output to 716 million tonnes, up 0.2 percent from the previous year, according to the report.

Oilseed output is projected to reach 42.04 million tonnes this year, up 2.6 percent year on year, according to the report.

The report forecast that China's consumption of cooking oil will dip 0.2 percent from a year earlier in 2026, while soybean food use and dairy consumption will both increase 0.6 percent.

Agricultural trade and domestic production are expected to become more coordinated, with imports set to decline and exports of traditionally competitive agricultural products likely to grow, the report said.

Agricultural product prices are expected to remain generally stable, with most products likely to stay steady before edging up later in the year.

Focusing on 20 major categories of agricultural products, including grain, cotton and sugar, the report forecasts production, consumption, trade and price trends over the next decade, with special emphasis on key years such as 2026 and 2035.

China has released agricultural outlook reports for 13 consecutive years since 2014.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)