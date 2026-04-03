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Smart technology improves rice seedling cultivation efficiency in E China's Jiangxi

People's Daily Online) 10:33, April 03, 2026

Tech-savvy farmers calibrate multi-layered vertical racks that can rotate 360 degrees at a rice seedling factory in Hengshi town, Nankang district, Ganzhou, east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhu Haipeng)

At a rice seedling factory in Hengshi town, Nankang district, Ganzhou, east China's Jiangxi Province, tech-savvy farmers monitor the growth of rice seedlings cultivated on multi-layered, 360-degree rotating racks.

In recent years, Nankang district has promoted factory-based seed production and seedling cultivation, while helping agricultural enterprises and cooperatives upgrade technology and equipment.

At the same time, agricultural technicians provide targeted, hands-on guidance to train a new generation of skilled farmers and young agricultural technicians, offering the talent and technical support needed to boost efficiency, improve quality, and help farmers reduce costs and increase incomes.

A tech-savvy farmer calibrates multi-layered vertical racks that can rotate 360 degrees at a rice seedling factory in Hengshi town, Nankang district, Ganzhou, east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhu Haipeng)

Tech-savvy farmers calibrate multi-layered vertical racks that can rotate 360 degrees at a rice seedling factory in Hengshi town, Nankang district, Ganzhou, east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhu Haipeng)

Tech-savvy farmers calibrate multi-layered vertical racks that can rotate 360 degrees at a rice seedling factory in Hengshi town, Nankang district, Ganzhou, east China's Jiangxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhu Haipeng)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)