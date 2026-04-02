China's Shouguang germplasm resource center collects over 26,000 vegetable seed species
Staff members work at a breeding laboratory at Shouguang vegetable germplasm resource center in Shouguang, east China's Shandong Province, April 1, 2026. Shouguang germplasm resource center, the largest of its kind in Shandong, has collected more than 26,000 vegetable seed species. Seeds here could stay alive for three to five decades in proper storage conditions supported by intelligent and automated control system, which provides crucial foundation for ensuring the security of the national vegetable seed industry and biodiversity. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)
Staff members check vegetable seeds at Shouguang vegetable germplasm resource center in Shouguang, east China's Shandong Province, April 1, 2026. Shouguang germplasm resource center, the largest of its kind in Shandong, has collected more than 26,000 vegetable seed species. Seeds here could stay alive for three to five decades in proper storage conditions supported by intelligent and automated control system, which provides crucial foundation for ensuring the security of the national vegetable seed industry and biodiversity. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)
Staff members of Shouguang vegetable germplasm resource center collect plant samples at a garden in Shouguang, east China's Shandong Province, April 1, 2026. Shouguang germplasm resource center, the largest of its kind in Shandong, has collected more than 26,000 vegetable seed species. Seeds here could stay alive for three to five decades in proper storage conditions supported by intelligent and automated control system, which provides crucial foundation for ensuring the security of the national vegetable seed industry and biodiversity. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)
A staff member works at a tissue culture room at Shouguang vegetable germplasm resource center in Shouguang, east China's Shandong Province, April 1, 2026. Shouguang germplasm resource center, the largest of its kind in Shandong, has collected more than 26,000 vegetable seed species. Seeds here could stay alive for three to five decades in proper storage conditions supported by intelligent and automated control system, which provides crucial foundation for ensuring the security of the national vegetable seed industry and biodiversity. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)
Staff members work at a breeding laboratory at Shouguang vegetable germplasm resource center in Shouguang, east China's Shandong Province, April 1, 2026. Shouguang germplasm resource center, the largest of its kind in Shandong, has collected more than 26,000 vegetable seed species. Seeds here could stay alive for three to five decades in proper storage conditions supported by intelligent and automated control system, which provides crucial foundation for ensuring the security of the national vegetable seed industry and biodiversity. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)
An aerial drone photo taken on April 1, 2026 shows a view of Shouguang vegetable germplasm resource center in Shouguang, east China's Shandong Province. Shouguang germplasm resource center, the largest of its kind in Shandong, has collected more than 26,000 vegetable seed species. Seeds here could stay alive for three to five decades in proper storage conditions supported by intelligent and automated control system, which provides crucial foundation for ensuring the security of the national vegetable seed industry and biodiversity. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)
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