China's instant tax refunds surge over 9-fold a year after rollout

Xinhua) 16:42, April 27, 2026

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- The number of overseas visitors claiming China's instant tax refund surged 12.96-fold within one year after the policy's nationwide rollout, the State Administration of Taxation said Monday.

During the same period, both the sales of tax refund-eligible goods and the total instant tax refunds jumped 9.35-fold year on year, official data showed.

As an upgrade within China's existing departure tax refund policy, instant tax refund allows overseas visitors to receive a tax rebate in cash on the spot at designated retail stores after signing an agreement and processing a credit card pre-authorization.

China launched the policy in April 2025, setting up instant tax refund counters in major shopping districts in cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Chongqing, Chengdu and Guangzhou. As of this month, the number of stores offering the service has more than doubled to over 8,000.

The rollout and implementation of the policy reflect China's continuous improvement of its international business environment, said Fan Yong, dean of the School of Public Finance and Taxation at Central University of Finance and Economics.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)