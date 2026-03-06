Home>>
China to implement updated policies for departure tax refund: commerce minister
(Xinhua) 17:02, March 06, 2026
BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- China will roll out updated policies for departure tax refund this year, Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao told a press conference Friday on the sidelines of the fourth session of the 14th National People's Congress.
