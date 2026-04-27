In pics: World Snooker Championship 2026
Ding Junhui competes during the round 2 match between Ding Junhui of China and Zhao Xintong of China at the World Snooker Championship 2026 in Sheffield, Britain, on April 26, 2026. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)
Ding Junhui greets the spectators after the round 2 match between Ding Junhui of China and Zhao Xintong of China at the World Snooker Championship 2026 in Sheffield, Britain, on April 26, 2026. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)
Ding Junhui competes during the round 2 match between Ding Junhui of China and Zhao Xintong of China at the World Snooker Championship 2026 in Sheffield, Britain, on April 26, 2026. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)
Zhao Xintong (C) and Ding Junhui (1st R) are seen during the round 2 match between Ding Junhui of China and Zhao Xintong of China at the World Snooker Championship 2026 in Sheffield, Britain, on April 26, 2026. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)
Zhao Xintong (R) and Ding Junhui are seen during the round 2 match between Ding Junhui of China and Zhao Xintong of China at the World Snooker Championship 2026 in Sheffield, Britain, on April 26, 2026. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)
Zhao Xintong greets the spectators after the round 2 match between Ding Junhui of China and Zhao Xintong of China at the World Snooker Championship 2026 in Sheffield, Britain, on April 26, 2026. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)
Zhao Xintong competes during the round 2 match between Ding Junhui of China and Zhao Xintong of China at the World Snooker Championship 2026 in Sheffield, Britain, on April 26, 2026. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Highlights of World Snooker Championship 2026
- China's Zhao Xintong beats Judd Trump of England to win 2026 Snooker Tour Championship
- Feature: Chinese county marks 10 years as home of World Snooker Open
- Snooker World Grand Prix 2026: Xiao Guodong vs. Ronnie O'Sullivan
- Highlights of Snooker World Grand Prix 2026 in Hong Kong
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.