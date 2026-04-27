In pics: World Snooker Championship 2026

Xinhua) 14:26, April 27, 2026

Ding Junhui competes during the round 2 match between Ding Junhui of China and Zhao Xintong of China at the World Snooker Championship 2026 in Sheffield, Britain, on April 26, 2026. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

Ding Junhui greets the spectators after the round 2 match between Ding Junhui of China and Zhao Xintong of China at the World Snooker Championship 2026 in Sheffield, Britain, on April 26, 2026. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

Ding Junhui competes during the round 2 match between Ding Junhui of China and Zhao Xintong of China at the World Snooker Championship 2026 in Sheffield, Britain, on April 26, 2026. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

Zhao Xintong (C) and Ding Junhui (1st R) are seen during the round 2 match between Ding Junhui of China and Zhao Xintong of China at the World Snooker Championship 2026 in Sheffield, Britain, on April 26, 2026. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

Zhao Xintong (R) and Ding Junhui are seen during the round 2 match between Ding Junhui of China and Zhao Xintong of China at the World Snooker Championship 2026 in Sheffield, Britain, on April 26, 2026. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

Zhao Xintong greets the spectators after the round 2 match between Ding Junhui of China and Zhao Xintong of China at the World Snooker Championship 2026 in Sheffield, Britain, on April 26, 2026. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

Zhao Xintong competes during the round 2 match between Ding Junhui of China and Zhao Xintong of China at the World Snooker Championship 2026 in Sheffield, Britain, on April 26, 2026. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)