China's Zhao Xintong beats Judd Trump of England to win 2026 Snooker Tour Championship

Xinhua) 10:56, April 07, 2026

Zhao Xintong of China poses with his trophy during the awarding ceremony after the final between Zhao Xintong of China and Judd Trump of England at the 2026 Snooker Tour Championship in Manchester, Britain, April 5, 2026. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

Zhao Xintong of China celebrates after the awarding ceremony after the final between Zhao Xintong of China and Judd Trump of England at the 2026 Snooker Tour Championship in Manchester, Britain, April 5, 2026. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

Judd Trump of England competes during the final between Zhao Xintong of China and Judd Trump of England at the 2026 Snooker Tour Championship in Manchester, Britain, April 5, 2026. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

Zhao Xintong (R) of China and Judd Trump of England pose before the final at the 2026 Snooker Tour Championship in Manchester, Britain, April 5, 2026. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

Zhao Xintong (C) of China competes during the final between Zhao Xintong of China and Judd Trump of England at the 2026 Snooker Tour Championship in Manchester, Britain, April 5, 2026. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

Judd Trump of England competes during the final between Zhao Xintong of China and Judd Trump of England at the 2026 Snooker Tour Championship in Manchester, Britain, April 5, 2026. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

Zhao Xintong of China poses with his trophy during the awarding ceremony after the final between Zhao Xintong of China and Judd Trump of England at the 2026 Snooker Tour Championship in Manchester, Britain, April 5, 2026. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

Zhao Xintong (C) of China celebrates with his trophy during the awarding ceremony after the final between Zhao Xintong of China and Judd Trump of England at the 2026 Snooker Tour Championship in Manchester, Britain, April 5, 2026. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

Zhao Xintong of China competes during the final between Zhao Xintong of China and Judd Trump of England at the 2026 Snooker Tour Championship in Manchester, Britain, April 5, 2026. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

Zhao Xintong (L) of China and Judd Trump of England compete during the final at the 2026 Snooker Tour Championship in Manchester, Britain, April 5, 2026. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

Judd Trump of England competes during the final between Zhao Xintong of China and Judd Trump of England at the 2026 Snooker Tour Championship in Manchester, Britain, April 5, 2026. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

Zhao Xintong of China competes during the final between Zhao Xintong of China and Judd Trump of England at the 2026 Snooker Tour Championship in Manchester, Britain, April 5, 2026. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)