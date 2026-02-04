Snooker World Grand Prix 2026: Xiao Guodong vs. Kyren Wilson

Xinhua) 09:47, February 04, 2026

Kyren Wilson of England competes during the first round match against Xiao Guodong of China at the Snooker World Grand Prix 2026 in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

Xiao Guodong of China competes during the first round match against Kyren Wilson of England at the Snooker World Grand Prix 2026 in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

