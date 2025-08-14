Highlights of Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters 2025
Ding Junhui of China competes during the round 6 match against Barry Hawkins of England at the Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters 2025 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
Ronnie O'Sullivan of England competes during the round 6 match against Chang Bingyu of China at the Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters 2025 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
Chang Bingyu of China competes during the round 6 match against Ronnie O'Sullivan of England at the Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters 2025 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
Zhao Xintong of China competes during the round 6 match against Chris Wakelin of England at the Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters 2025 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
Barry Hawkins of England competes during the round 6 match against Ding Junhui of China at the Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters 2025 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
Ronnie O'Sullivan of England reacts during the round 6 match against Chang Bingyu of China at the Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters 2025 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
Ding Junhui of China reacts during the round 6 match against Barry Hawkins of England at the Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters 2025 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
Chris Wakelin of England competes during the round 6 match between Zhao Xintong of China and Chris Wakelin of England at the Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters 2025 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
Zhao Xintong (L) of China competes with Chris Wakelin of England during their round 6 match at the Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters 2025 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 13, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)
