Highlights of World Snooker Championship 2026

Xinhua) 16:30, April 23, 2026

Ronnie O'Sullivan competes during the round 1 match between Ronnie O'Sullivan of England and He Guoqiang of China at the World Snooker Championship 2026 in Sheffield, Britain, on April 22, 2026. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

He Guoqiang competes during the round 1 match between Ronnie O'Sullivan of England and He Guoqiang of China at the World Snooker Championship 2026 in Sheffield, Britain, on April 22, 2026. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

He Guoqiang chalks his cue during the round 1 match between Ronnie O'Sullivan of England and He Guoqiang of China at the World Snooker Championship 2026 in Sheffield, Britain, on April 22, 2026. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

Ronnie O'Sullivan chalks his cue during the round 1 match between Ronnie O'Sullivan of England and He Guoqiang of China at the World Snooker Championship 2026 in Sheffield, Britain, on April 22, 2026. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

Ronnie O'Sullivan competes during the round 1 match between Ronnie O'Sullivan of England and He Guoqiang of China at the World Snooker Championship 2026 in Sheffield, Britain, on April 22, 2026. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

Ronnie O'Sullivan reacts after winning the round 1 match between Ronnie O'Sullivan of England and He Guoqiang of China at the World Snooker Championship 2026 in Sheffield, Britain, on April 22, 2026. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)