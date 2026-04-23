Highlights of World Snooker Championship 2026
Ronnie O'Sullivan competes during the round 1 match between Ronnie O'Sullivan of England and He Guoqiang of China at the World Snooker Championship 2026 in Sheffield, Britain, on April 22, 2026. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)
He Guoqiang competes during the round 1 match between Ronnie O'Sullivan of England and He Guoqiang of China at the World Snooker Championship 2026 in Sheffield, Britain, on April 22, 2026. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)
He Guoqiang chalks his cue during the round 1 match between Ronnie O'Sullivan of England and He Guoqiang of China at the World Snooker Championship 2026 in Sheffield, Britain, on April 22, 2026. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)
Ronnie O'Sullivan chalks his cue during the round 1 match between Ronnie O'Sullivan of England and He Guoqiang of China at the World Snooker Championship 2026 in Sheffield, Britain, on April 22, 2026. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)
Ronnie O'Sullivan competes during the round 1 match between Ronnie O'Sullivan of England and He Guoqiang of China at the World Snooker Championship 2026 in Sheffield, Britain, on April 22, 2026. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)
Ronnie O'Sullivan reacts after winning the round 1 match between Ronnie O'Sullivan of England and He Guoqiang of China at the World Snooker Championship 2026 in Sheffield, Britain, on April 22, 2026. (Photo by Zhai Zheng/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's Zhao Xintong beats Judd Trump of England to win 2026 Snooker Tour Championship
- Feature: Chinese county marks 10 years as home of World Snooker Open
- Snooker World Grand Prix 2026: Xiao Guodong vs. Ronnie O'Sullivan
- Highlights of Snooker World Grand Prix 2026 in Hong Kong
- Snooker World Grand Prix 2026: Xiao Guodong vs. Kyren Wilson
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.