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China confers highest youth honor on 29 individuals, 30 organizations
(Xinhua) 13:49, April 27, 2026
BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities have decided to award the country's highest youth honor to 29 individuals and 30 organizations for their exemplary roles.
The Central Committee of the Communist Youth League of China and the All-China Youth Federation announced the decision to confer the 2026 China Youth May Fourth Medal in a statement on Monday.
The awardees include a critical care medical expert, an aviation technology specialist, a grassroots Party official, a border control officer and a physics researcher, among others from various walks of life.
Among the awarded organizations are a large-model incubator in Shanghai, a railway logistics team and a team dedicated to polar research.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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