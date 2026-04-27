Feature: China's zero-tariff policy transforms Rwanda's chili farmers' lives

Xinhua) 10:55, April 27, 2026

Farmer Deborah Muhawenimana poses for a photo with freshly picked chili pepper in Ibiza Village of Kayonza District in Eastern Province, Rwanda, April 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Ju Yinhe)

KIGALI, April 25 (Xinhua) -- In the rolling lush fields of Ibiza Village, Kayonza District in eastern Rwanda, rows of vibrant red chili peppers are more than just an export crop -- they are transforming lives.

For hundreds of farmers in Kayonza, Rwanda's growing chili exports to China are opening a path out of poverty, fueled by China's zero-tariff policy and the vast demand of the Chinese market. What began as a small farming operation has quickly grown into a life-changing opportunity for farmers, workers and exporters alike.

At the center of this transformation is Fisher Global, a Rwandan agricultural company that began exporting dried chili to China in 2022. The company has expanded rapidly, turning chili into one of the most promising cash crops for rural communities.

"At first, we had only about 15 hectares under chili cultivation, but now we have expanded to 300 hectares," Herman Uwizeyimana, general manager of Fisher Global, told Xinhua at the company's chili factory in the Rwamagana Industrial Park, Eastern Province.

According to Uwizeyimana, the company now has 31 permanent employees and up to 600 casual workers, creating much-needed jobs and boosting local incomes.

"Exporting to China has been a great opportunity for us. With the memorandum of understanding between Rwanda and China to export dried chili, it has really opened doors," he said. "Having access to such a huge and stable market has empowered us to keep improving both the quantity and the size of our planting area."

Fisher Global's chili exports to China increased from one container in 2022 to about 10 containers in 2023, and now stand at around 300 metric tons of dried chili, with ambitions to exceed 1,000 metric tons annually.

Behind every bag of exported chili is an intensive process. After farmers deliver their harvest, chilis are dried for several days, sorted into quality grades and packaged under strict supervision before being shipped abroad.

"For export to China, we only use grade one," Uwizeyimana said. "We are increasing the planting area and have invested in drying equipment to ensure a steady and continuous supply to China."

Profound changes are visible among farmers, as their incomes rise from chili cultivation.

It was on a small pot that Emmanuel Bihoyiki, a 28-year-old farmer, started cultivating chili in 2021. Today, he farms more than two hectares.

"In the first harvest, I earned one million Rwandan francs (about 685 U.S. dollars); in the second harvest, I earned 2.8 million; and in the third harvest, I earned 3.5 million," Bihoyiki said.

With that income, he has purchased land for himself and his parents. "Chili farming was the first business opportunity I found that has brought significant income, not only to me but also to my fellow villagers, improving our livelihoods," he said.

The stability of the Chinese market is a key factor behind that success. Farmers sign contracts with Fisher Global before planting to ensure that their produce will be purchased by the company.

"This project connected us to Fisher Global, which is linked to the Chinese market. We realized that it was a good opportunity," said Deborah Muhawenimana, a mother of three who began growing chili a year ago.

After harvesting on two hectares, she earned 1.4 million Rwandan francs, enough to renovate her house and install solar power.

For many women in the community, chili farming has generated reliable daily wages.

Jeannette Akimanizanye, a local worker, said seasonal work on the chili farms has enabled her to provide necessities for her household and children.

"We are now able to work, earn money, and buy necessities such as soap, salt, and cooking oil, as well as pay school fees for our children," she said.

For Fisher Global, the Chinese market remains central to its future plans. The company has already showcased its chili products at exhibitions in Shanghai and Changsha, where Chinese buyers responded positively to Rwanda's organic, pesticide-free produce.

"China is the number one market in the world for chili, so it is very important to us," Uwizeyimana said. "We are hopeful for stronger and higher exports to China."

Workers work at the agricultural factory Fisher Global in the Rwamagana Industrial Park, Eastern Province, Rwanda, April 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Ju Yinhe)

Farmer Emmanuel Bihoyiki picks chili pepper in Ibiza Village of Kayonza District in Eastern Province, Rwanda, April 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Ju Yinhe)

Grishon Nahimana, production manager of Fisher Global, checks the dried chili pepper at the agricultural factory Fisher Global in the Rwamagana Industrial Park, Eastern Province, Rwanda, April 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Ju Yinhe)

Workers work at the agricultural factory Fisher Global in the Rwamagana Industrial Park, Eastern Province, Rwanda, April 14, 2026. (Xinhua/Ju Yinhe)

This photo taken on April 14, 2026 shows chili peppers at the agricultural factory Fisher Global in the Rwamagana Industrial Park, Eastern Province, Rwanda. (Xinhua/Ju Yinhe)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)