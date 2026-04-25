China adds 7 EU entities to export control list

Xinhua) 14:57, April 25, 2026

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce announced on Friday that it has decided to add seven European Union (EU) entities to its export control list to safeguard national security and interests and fulfill international non-proliferation obligations.

Export operators are prohibited from exporting dual-use items to these seven entities, which are FN Herstal, Fabrique Nationale de Herstal; OMNIPOL a.s.; HENSOLDT AG; EXCALIBUR ARMY spol.s.r.o; SPACEKNOW INC., odstepny zavod s.r.o; VZLU AEROSPACE a.s.; and FN Browning, according to an announcement released by the ministry.

Overseas organizations and individuals are prohibited from transferring or providing dual-use items originating in China to these entities. Any related activities currently underway must be halted immediately, the ministry said.

Dual-use items are goods, technologies, or services that could be used for either civil purposes or military purposes, or to contribute to an increase in military potential, especially in the design, development, production, or use of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery.

A spokesperson for the ministry noted that the aforementioned measures were taken in accordance with China's relevant laws and regulations.

Before announcing these measures, China had informed the European side through the bilateral export control dialogue mechanism, according to the spokesperson.

China's listing decision targets only a few EU military-related entities that were involved in arms sales to or collusion with Taiwan, and the measures apply solely to dual-use items and do not affect normal trade and economic exchanges between China and the EU, the spokesperson said, adding that honest and law-abiding EU entities need not be concerned at all.

The Chinese government will, as always, work with all countries to firmly safeguard world peace and regional stability, and jointly ensure the stability of global industrial and supply chains, the spokesperson said.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Zhong Wenxing)