China says qualified rare earth export applications for civilian use will be approved

Xinhua) 08:36, April 10, 2026

BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday that export applications for rare earths that meet relevant requirements, including those for genuine civilian use, will be approved in accordance with the law.

China remains committed to safeguarding the security and stability of global industrial and supply chains, fully taking into account reasonable civilian needs and concerns worldwide, including those of the United States, and actively promoting and facilitating compliant trade, said He Yadong, a spokesperson for the ministry, when asked whether the United States should worry about China reimposing restrictions on rare earth exports to the country.

Asked whether the two sides would discuss or consider further extending the suspension of rare earth export control measures after media reports said U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer had indicated that the United States would hold working-level talks with the Chinese side, the spokesperson said the relevant export control measures China announced on Oct. 9, 2025, have been suspended until Nov. 10, 2026, in line with the consensus reached during the China-U.S. economic and trade talks in Kuala Lumpur.

China and the United States will continue to maintain communication on their respective concerns through the economic and trade consultation mechanism, the spokesperson said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)