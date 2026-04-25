Zheng Qinwen rallies into Madrid Open last 32

Xinhua) 13:44, April 25, 2026

MADRID, April 24 (Xinhua) -- There was mixed fortune for the two Chinese players in action in the last 64 of the Madrid Open on Friday.

Thirty-second seed Zheng Qinwen recovered from a poor start to beat American Sofia Kenin 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 and reach the last 32. Zheng took every break point she created and showed strong character to recover after losing seven games in a row across the first set and the start of the second.

By contrast, Zhang Shuai never found her rhythm in a 6-3, 6-1 defeat to Austria's Anastasia Potapova, who dominated on return. Zhang had originally been due to face 16th seed Madison Keys, but the American withdrew through illness less than an hour before the scheduled start, with Potapova entering as a lucky loser.

Second seed Elena Rybakina was below her best and had to battle through three sets before finally edging Elena-Gabriela Ruse to reach the last 32 with a hard-fought 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 victory. The recent Stuttgart champion will face Zheng in the next round.

In the men's draw, top seed and world No. 1 Jannik Sinner dropped the opening set against France's Benjamin Bonzi in a tiebreak, but hit back to win 6-7(8), 6-1, 6-4. After cruising through the second set, Sinner was again pushed hard in the third before sealing his place in the next round.

On Thursday, Spain's Carlos Alcaraz announced that he will miss this year's French Open due to the wrist injury that has already ruled him out in Madrid.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Zhong Wenxing)